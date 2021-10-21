Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $134,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

