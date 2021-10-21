Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,075,503.81 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

