Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 33,904 shares.The stock last traded at $145.53 and had previously closed at $145.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.