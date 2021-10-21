Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $166,491.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

