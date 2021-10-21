ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading 0.1% Higher

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.88. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

