Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 167,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

