Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00. The stock traded as high as C$53.23 and last traded at C$53.18, with a volume of 1148933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.79. The stock has a market cap of C$107.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1505967 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

