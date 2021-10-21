Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 26th (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group’s (NYSE:EDR) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 26th. Endeavor Group had issued 21,300,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $511,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Endeavor Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR stock opened at 24.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $4,418,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 91.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 251,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,005 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $1,274,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.