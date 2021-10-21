Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $$11.04 during trading hours on Monday. 2,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.