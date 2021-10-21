Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $42,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

