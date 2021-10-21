Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESMT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $33.99 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

