Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $496.23 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

