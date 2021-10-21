EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Update

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 217,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $87.45 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

