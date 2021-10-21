Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of GFL opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

