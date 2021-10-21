Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 642.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

API opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

