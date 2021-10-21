Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $188,000 Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 in the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

