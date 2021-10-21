Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $83,000 in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

