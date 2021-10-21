Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $454,290. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

