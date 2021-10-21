Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Entain has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

