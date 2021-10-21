Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

