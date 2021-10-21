EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.