Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

NYSE:EFX traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.50. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.