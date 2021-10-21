Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.77.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

