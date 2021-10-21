Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $60.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $53.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $43.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.72 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $407.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

