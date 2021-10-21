Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 75.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,276.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,155,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

