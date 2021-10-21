Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

