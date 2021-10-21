Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.88.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
