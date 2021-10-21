EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,091. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

