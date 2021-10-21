Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,657 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.83% of Etsy worth $216,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,909. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

