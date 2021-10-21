Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after acquiring an additional 155,211 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

