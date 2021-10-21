Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

