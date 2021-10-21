F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

FSTX stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

