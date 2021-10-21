Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

Shares of FB opened at $340.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

