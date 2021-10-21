Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $339.17 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $956.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

