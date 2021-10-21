FairGame Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, FairGame has traded 472.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $15.83 million and $7.20 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001485 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005493 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00040759 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

