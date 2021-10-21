Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.