FCA Corp TX Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

INTC stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.