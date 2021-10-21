Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $0.95. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 21,115,462 shares traded.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

