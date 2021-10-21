Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $358,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $100.61. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

