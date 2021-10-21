Federated Hermes Inc. Has $233.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $233,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $74,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.77. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $284.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

