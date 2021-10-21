Federated Hermes Inc. Has $261.69 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.51% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $261,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 232,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 151,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10,236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 188,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,205. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

