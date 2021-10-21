FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,789. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its 200-day moving average is $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.