Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,265.71 ($121.06).

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday.

LON FERG opened at £106.95 ($139.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £23.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,918.81. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a fifty-two week high of £108.10 ($141.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

