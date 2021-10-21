FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

