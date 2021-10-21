Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lessened by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 3.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,008. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.33 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

