Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

