Financial Review: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.26 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.64 Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 9.69 $72.19 million $1.65 20.16

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75% Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

