First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

