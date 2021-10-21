First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

