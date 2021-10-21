First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

