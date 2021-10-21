First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $268.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.92 and a 52-week high of $269.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

